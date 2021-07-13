Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.40 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CEC1 has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.08 ($5.98).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of CEC1 opened at €5.55 ($6.53) on Friday. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €3.28 ($3.86) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.02. The company has a market cap of $14.86 million and a P/E ratio of 12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.