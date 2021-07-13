The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €79.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Basf in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.60 ($92.47).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €68.10 ($80.12) on Friday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €67.44. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.34.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

