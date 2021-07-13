WD-40 Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WD-40 in a research report issued on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.47. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $257.72 on Monday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $183.55 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 32.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,913,000 after acquiring an additional 405,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $41,533,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,887,000 after purchasing an additional 69,376 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 25.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,785,000 after purchasing an additional 66,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 25.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

