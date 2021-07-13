FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of Nova Scotia Issued By Cormark (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.19. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CSFB raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.53.

BNS opened at C$79.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.08. The firm has a market cap of C$96.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.77. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$53.54 and a 1 year high of C$82.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

