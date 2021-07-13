EXFO (EXFO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 14th. Analysts expect EXFO to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

EXFO stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. EXFO has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.59 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXFO shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EXFO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

