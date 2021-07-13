Alcoa (AA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th. Analysts expect Alcoa to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alcoa to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AA opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.95 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.58. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456 in the last ninety days.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

