Brokers Set Expectations for Johnson Controls International plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $70.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,029 shares of company stock worth $32,684,980. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,252,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,365,000 after acquiring an additional 881,738 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 528,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 258,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

