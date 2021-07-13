Theratechnologies (THTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a negative net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $15.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Theratechnologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of THTX opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $352.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

THTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

