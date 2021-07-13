Sanofi Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research report issued on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Sanofi by 926.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

