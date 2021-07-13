CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $295.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $269.90 and last traded at $266.90, with a volume of 11461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $264.44.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.42.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $6,363,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,670 shares of company stock valued at $40,220,179 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of -363.60 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

