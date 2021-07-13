Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.54, but opened at $11.04. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 1,939 shares traded.

Specifically, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $557,500.00. 52.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $884.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.93.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

