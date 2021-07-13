Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Authentic Equity Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AEACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 14th. Authentic Equity Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Authentic Equity Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEACU. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,956,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

