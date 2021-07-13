Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Navient traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 1426361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Navient by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 631,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,036,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 13.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

