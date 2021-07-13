SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.51.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $82.33 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,141,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,672 shares of company stock worth $4,916,443. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,040 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,682,000 after acquiring an additional 472,232 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,916,000 after acquiring an additional 444,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,205,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,556,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

