MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) PT Set at $18.80 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $18.80 price target on MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MOR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg lowered MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MorphoSys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.40.

NASDAQ:MOR opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.96. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter worth $362,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

