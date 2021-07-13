Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novozymes A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $75.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.44. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $76.59.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.65 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. On average, analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

