Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $466.00 to $515.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Domino’s Pizza traded as high as $481.63 and last traded at $481.63, with a volume of 192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $477.56.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.85.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $444.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

