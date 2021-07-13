Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Empire State Realty Trust Call Options (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,166 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 922% compared to the typical volume of 212 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on ESRT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

