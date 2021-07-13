David C. Bernstein Sells 2,522 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30.
NYSE ABNB traded down $2.95 on Monday, reaching $146.69. 3,252,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,981,405. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.
About Airbnb
