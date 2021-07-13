David C. Bernstein Sells 2,522 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30.

NYSE ABNB traded down $2.95 on Monday, reaching $146.69. 3,252,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,981,405. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

