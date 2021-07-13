AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) versus Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Critical Analysis

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro has a beta of 3.99, suggesting that its share price is 299% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AST SpaceMobile and Ayro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A

AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.60%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than Ayro.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.1% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Ayro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Ayro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A Ayro $1.60 million 105.24 -$10.76 million N/A N/A

Ayro has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile N/A -1,182.72% -24.15% Ayro -650.18% -33.83% -31.66%

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts. The company was formerly known as AEV Technologies, Inc. Ayro, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.