American Express (NYSE:AXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at

began coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $183.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.16.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $173.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $174.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,438 shares of company stock worth $6,607,836. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after buying an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Express by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $816,426,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.