Swiss Re’s (SSREF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SSREF opened at $90.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.97. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $68.72 and a twelve month high of $101.64.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

