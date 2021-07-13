Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 161.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth $56,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.