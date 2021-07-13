KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

CNP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

NYSE:CNP opened at $25.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $26.18.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

