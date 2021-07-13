J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NYSE:JBHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NYSE:JBHT) to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.60. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $165.45 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.