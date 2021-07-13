Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Boosted by KeyCorp

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report issued on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.94.

Shares of WERN opened at $44.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 21,988 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $13,326,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 14.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $666,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

