Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Midwest in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midwest’s FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of MDWT opened at $39.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $147.88 million and a PE ratio of -8.95. Midwest has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $126.00.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWT. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Midwest during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Midwest by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 54,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Midwest by 33,075.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Midwest by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products.

