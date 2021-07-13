Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GNOG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of GNOG opened at $12.34 on Monday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.74.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

