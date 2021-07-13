Sensata Technologies Holding plc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ST. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Shares of ST opened at $58.21 on Monday. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.99 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,783,000 after buying an additional 4,850,690 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $133,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $84,347,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

