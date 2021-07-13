Marten Transport (MRTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th. Analysts expect Marten Transport to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marten Transport to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

