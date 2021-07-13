Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Raised to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

BMWYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BMWYY opened at $35.16 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.75.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

