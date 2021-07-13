Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADEVF. DNB Markets upgraded Adevinta ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Shares of Adevinta ASA stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09. Adevinta ASA has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $20.23.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.