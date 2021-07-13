National Bankshares Raises Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$44.50

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RCH. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$41.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.81. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of C$31.14 and a 52-week high of C$43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total transaction of C$125,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,090,309.54. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 41,200 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.14, for a total transaction of C$1,736,139.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,227,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$178,153,962.04. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,583.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

