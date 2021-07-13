National Bankshares Raises Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$44.50

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RCH. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday.
Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$41.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.81. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of C$31.14 and a 52-week high of C$43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20.
About Richelieu Hardware
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.
See Also: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.