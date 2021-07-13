Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$11.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DPM. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.54.

DPM opened at C$7.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.43. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$7.22 and a 12-month high of C$10.73.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$174.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae purchased 25,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,135.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

