Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Siobhán Moriarty Buys 3 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Siobhán Moriarty acquired 3 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,450 ($45.07) per share, for a total transaction of £103.50 ($135.22).

Siobhán Moriarty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Siobhán Moriarty purchased 4 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,465 ($45.27) per share, for a total transaction of £138.60 ($181.08).

On Monday, May 10th, Siobhán Moriarty acquired 4 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,258 ($42.57) per share, with a total value of £130.32 ($170.26).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,450.50 ($45.08) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,409.05. The company has a market capitalization of £80.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,570.59 ($46.65).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

