Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Insider Nicholas Devlin Sells 11,309 Shares of Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) insider Nicholas Devlin sold 11,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 804 ($10.50), for a total value of £90,924.36 ($118,793.26).

LON:WINE opened at GBX 820 ($10.71) on Tuesday. Naked Wines plc has a 12-month low of GBX 371.50 ($4.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The company has a market capitalization of £599.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 786.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Naked Wines to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

