Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) shares were down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64.

About Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM)

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN.

