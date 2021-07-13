SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Trading Up 1.4%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) shares were up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 34,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.00.

About SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY)

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, and Distribution segments. The Consumer segment offers s mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, and LINE MOBILE brands.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.