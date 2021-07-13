FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Shares Up 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) shares shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.08 and last traded at $34.08. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOCT. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter valued at $1,070,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter valued at $3,138,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter valued at $82,000.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.