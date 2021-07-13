Insider Buying: Cardlytics, Inc. (NYSE:CDLX) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NYSE:CDLX) Director John V. Balen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $287,610.00.

Shares of CDLX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.96. The stock had a trading volume of 199,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,612. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $161.47.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.