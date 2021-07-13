Opium Price Hits $1.61 (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Opium has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $64.83 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be bought for $1.61 or 0.00004871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Opium has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00044781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00112233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00157655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,179.68 or 1.00149308 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.94 or 0.00965710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

