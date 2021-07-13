John Lieffrig Sells 1,700 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NYSE:MGRC) Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NYSE:MGRC) VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,963. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

