Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ESTA) CTO Sells $290,955.16 in Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ESTA) CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $290,955.16.

NYSE:ESTA traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,892. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $88.66.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.