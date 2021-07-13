Amesite Inc. (NYSE:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells $155,113.62 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NYSE:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 69,871 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $155,113.62. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Amesite stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,250. Amesite Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

