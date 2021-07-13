Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:BFST) Director James J. Buquet III Sells 7,464 Shares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:BFST) Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $178,016.40.

Shares of NYSE:BFST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 38,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,775. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

