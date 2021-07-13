USDX Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006476 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000129 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

