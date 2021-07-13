Firo (FIRO) Price Hits $5.21 on Exchanges

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $5.21 or 0.00015735 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded down 2% against the dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $62.89 million and $4.40 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,103.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,028.36 or 0.06127229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $482.31 or 0.01456968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.39 or 0.00402936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00143557 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.51 or 0.00632879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.87 or 0.00419487 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.87 or 0.00325849 BTC.

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,073,892 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

