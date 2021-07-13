Base Protocol (BASE) Price Hits $1.42 on Exchanges

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00004275 BTC on exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $568,630.50 and approximately $17,447.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.38 or 0.00886239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 573,707 coins and its circulating supply is 401,827 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

