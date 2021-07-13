Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $43.50 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $761.84 million and approximately $22.11 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $43.50 or 0.00131402 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.87 or 0.00325849 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00177277 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003099 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

