Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Shares Down 1.1%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares were down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 376,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,215,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $43.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.74% and a negative net margin of 140.01%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,948,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

